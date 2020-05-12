Bobby Hatten

On April 13, 2020 the good Lord needed a fishing partner and called Bobby Gene Hatten to join him. He was surrounded by family when he took his departure knowing he was deeply loved.
Bobby was born on May 11, 1939 to Elmer and Virgie Hatten in Jodie, West Virginia. They raised him to respect, protect and love his family. The values of a true West Virginian. Bobby shared many times that he had the best childhood growing up in the hills and hollers of West Virginia, swimming in the flowing waters of the Gauley River. At nineteen, Bobby relocated to Buckeye, Arizona to learn the butchering trade from his Uncle Cecil where he spotted a young woman in pin curls chasing a rooster. It was at that moment he lost his heart and took a bride. He provided for his young family for 14 years working at Herseth Meat Packing Company when he decided to relocate to Snowflake, a small town with a big heart. He found a home that shared the same values as Jodie. Bobby touched the hearts of many in Snowflake. He was well loved and respected.
Bobby believed in living and loving life to the fullest. There have been many nights over a campfire with family and friends where stories were spun on the big one that got away. He loved the outdoors as much as he loved his family.
Bobby was survived by his siblings; Emma Jean Simms Betsy Hatten, Mary Jane Hensley, Doug Hatten, Margaret Slaughter, and James Hatten. His beloved wife, Charlene and their three children; Connie McPherson married to Richard, Robert Hatten married to Barbara, and Roxanna Clevenger married to Brent and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Bobby always said that he wouldn't attend his own funeral but would enjoy a celebration with family and friends. We would like to extend an invitation to all who would like to share stories and celebrate the life of Bobby, May 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, Arizona. Out of respect, "social distancing" face mask will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Silver Creek Senior Center at 1658 Main St, Snowflake. A life well lived is a legacy of respect, pride in your family and appreciation of nature, a lasting memory that our hearts will truly treasure and never forget.
Be sure to tell the Lord of the one that got away.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
