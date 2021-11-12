Bobby Howell

Bobby Howell

William Robert “Bobby” Howell, 81, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home that he loved in Luna. He was born December 3, 1939 in Springerville, the son of Morris Howell and Hazel Laney.

Bobby loved his community of Luna, his wife, Cindy and all their animals. He served as Vice President of the Fair Board, Health Council and many other community boards.

A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Luna Cemetery, Luna, New Mexico.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bobby’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

