Bobby Okuly

Born April 23, 1966 and Passed on April 9, 2021. 54 years old. He went to Heaven to be with the Lord and will suffer no more. Survived by his Mother Betty Okuly, 2 brothers Thomas and Samuel Okuly of Phoenix, AZ. 1 Brother George Okuly of Jackson, KY. Lots and lots of cousin, nieces and nephews. No services have been set yet.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again
- 'Justice for Joey'
- Teen beaten, airlifted to Valley hospital
- IMPORTANT UPDATE: Woman missing on WMAT Reservation
- Relocation is not an option for any mountain lion
- Two week old fawn left at area thrift store
- Civil cases update
- 'Justice for Joey'
- Show Low Police-felony arrests
- Clay Springs man arrested for random stabbing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Teen beaten, airlifted to Valley hospital (41)
- Relocation is not an option for any mountain lion (20)
- Shame on Show Low (15)
- Pastor's bid for state house seat launched with outlandish claims (13)
- Another dead horse found in NC (11)
- 'Justice for Joey' (11)
- The virus is like a single worldwide organism (8)
- Study: Ponderosa Pine forests may vanish (8)
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again (6)
- Drought? (6)
- It's your responsibility (6)
- PTLS Zoning changes (5)
- Medical grade face masks required in all Summit facilities (5)
- Other side of the coin (4)
- COVID-19 surges in poorly vaccinated areas of Apache and Navajo counties (4)
- Two Missouri men jailed for drug trafficking (4)
- Delta strain now dominates in Arizona (4)
- Shop local, why? (4)
- Never again (4)
- Hospitals are full again (3)
- Demonstrators break up Rep. Gosar’s press conference (3)
- Telephonitis (2)
- Help with flooding please (2)
- Not city council's job (2)
- Will we need vaccine booster? (3)
- Ducey putting us in danger (2)
- Arizona ranks 48th in quality of public schools (2)
- State bars masks, vaccine requirements and quarantines for schools (2)
- BREAKING NEWS: Chock indicted for murder (2)
- Covid Clown World (2)
- Two week old fawn left at area thrift store (2)
- Navajo County seeks federal money to boost broadband (2)
- AC man gets 10.5 years in prison for crowbar threat (2)
- Robert Glancy III (2)
- 'Justice for Joey' (1)
- Global warming? (1)
- Impacts of the drought (1)
- SLHS classes back on as scheduled (1)
- O’Halleran urges tour of Arizona wildfire front (1)
- Study: Climate change driving record heat (1)
- Time to change voting district boundaries (1)
- Civil cases update (1)
- First official Navajo Code Talker state holiday celebrated (1)
- Stick to facts (1)
- Clay Springs man arrested for random stabbing (1)
- John Reidhead (1)
- State law limits school COVID-19 policies (1)
- Second serial drug dealer sentenced to prison (1)
- It is the city's job (1)
- Blue Ridge football (1)
- George Washington Academy in Snowflake (1)
- Counties must cope with host of voting law changes (2)
- Old (1)
- Missing Tina (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.