Bobby Okuly

Born April 23, 1966 and Passed on April 9, 2021. 54 years old. He went to Heaven to be with the Lord and will suffer no more. Survived by his Mother Betty Okuly, 2 brothers Thomas and Samuel Okuly of Phoenix, AZ. 1 Brother George Okuly of Jackson, KY. Lots and lots of cousin, nieces and nephews. No services have been set yet.

