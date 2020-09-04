Bobby Padilla went to be with Lord on August 28, 2020, in Snowflake, Arizona. He was born on March 7, 1938, to Teresa and Louis Padilla.
Bobby Padilla grew up in Winslow, Arizona. He served in the Navy from 1954 through 1957. He married the love of his life, Florence, in 1958. They lived in Winslow where they had three children and then moved to Show Low in 1962 where they had their fourth child. Bobby worked for the county, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Lakeside Schools.
Bobby is survived by his son, Anthony Padilla (Shannon); his son, Robert Padilla (Cindy); his daughters, Doreen Padilla, Priscilla Baird; seventeen grandchildren, and Julia Gordova, a sister.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Rita's Church in Show Low, Arizona, and interment following at the Lakeside Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Padilla family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
