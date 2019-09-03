Bobby Palmer

Robert “Bobby” Mark Palmer, 55, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Red Hill, New Mexico. He was born July 21, 1964, in Springerville, the son of Robert Dale Palmer and Linda Kay Browning Palmer.
Robert was an avid hunter of anything from prairie dogs to elk. He was always excited to help anyone at any time with any hunt. One of the highlights of his life was his one shot kill of a running Oryx at White Sands.
In recent years, Robert, with the help of his son, Cody and a longtime friend, Chad Hughes, built a truck (Chevy of course) to race on the drag strip. He and Cody would load up and go to Albuquerque any time they got the chance.
Robert’s grandkids were the light of his life. He spent many hours babysitting and even had them with him on his final hunt.
Robert is survived by his wife, Melanie Palmer of Kirtland, New Mexico; son,Cody Robert (Mallory) Palmer of Kirtland, New Mexico; daughters: Lacie Markee (James) Torres of Farmington, New Mexico; McKara Peters of Eagar; step-daughter Sherly Jones of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother Roger Clark; sister Edde Castillo of Springerville; and two grandchildren, Brinley Genevieve Palmer and Rhett Robert Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Tracy Kai Palmer, niece Candyce Palmer and brother-in-law Raymond Castillo.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Burnham Mortuary in Eagar.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Robert’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
