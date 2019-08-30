Boine Fuller

Boine Raymond Fuller died peacefully Aug. 25, 2019, at home with his daughters and loving wife in attendance. Boine “Ray” Fuller was a triplet born Christmas Eve to the Mayor of Lodi, California, and his wife. He was the surviving member of his family; that included his triplet brothers and an older brother and sister.
Ray spent his career as a Navy diver and chief hospital corpsman and a mixed gas specialist in saturated diving.
He had a lifelong passion for organic gardening, fishing, cooking, animals and his lifelong love, Odette. Ray was a member of the Show Low VFW and felt a true connection to his fellow service members.
In the last few years of his life he was able to go on one last fishing trip with a beloved nephew, grandson, great grandson and daughter for a great time in Oregon and spoke of it often as a great highlight.
"We will miss his sense of humor, his sly smile and his ever comforting presence. Rest in the arms of all our loved ones who are now rejoicing with you, until we meet again."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
