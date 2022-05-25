Bonnie Lorraine Fish passed away May 23, 2022, surrounded by her family.She was born on July 14, 1942, in McNary, Arizona.

She married Barry Fish in 1960. Together they had three children, Rebecca (Chris) Skousen, Grant Fish and Brian Fish. She had three grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She loved to serve her family and was dedicated to her faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Services will be held on June 3 at 10 am at the Lakeside Stake Center.

