Bonnie Fitzsimmons

Bonnie Raye Fitzsimmons, 81, passed away peacefully in her home in Overgaard, Arizona on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020.
She was born in Batesville, Arkansas to Clarence and Annie Jewel Taylor. She met Billy Fitzsimmons in a café and was married in their pastor’s home on Thanksgiving Day, 1955. They drove through Overgaard in 1957, and she napped in the car while Billy visited his brother. She told Billy to wake her when he was ready to leave. She slept in the back of that car in Overgaard the rest of her life until Billy finally told her on September 22 it was time to go.
Bonnie liked to visit with locals at Hunts, the Rim Café, or June’s. She enjoyed working as a clerk at Circle K. In her free time, she drank coffee, smoked cigarettes and read mystery novels at her kitchen table. She was a faithful believer and raised her family to love the Lord. She loved being around her family more than anything.
Bonnie is predeceased by her parents and husband; she is survived by her three children, Zana, Tracy and Jason (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Raylene, Whitney (Lance), Seth, Billy and Kacy as well as three great-granddaughters, Daisy, Lyla and Bonnie.
Bonnie will be laid to rest privately by her family, and a memorial will be held at the First Baptist Church of Heber-Overgaard at 1 p.m. on November 7, 2020.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
