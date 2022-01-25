Boris Olivier

Boris I. Olivier passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife, Sandy, by his side, on the morning of January 19, 2022, into the loving arms of his beloved Lord and Savior. He was born in Velingrad, Bulgaria on October 29, 1939, and later immigrated to the United States where he became a proud American citizen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Maria, as well as his sister and brother in Bulgaria.
After several years in California, Sandy and Boris moved to Arizona in 2010, where they built their dream home in Vernon. He was an avid fisherman, with many outings to local lakes with his fishing buddies. And he never turned down a game of pool on his game room table.
Boris was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakeside, as he said, “where he was able to grow in his knowledge of the love of Christ.”
He will be remembered for his joy in Christ, love of people and witty sense of humor.
He is survived by wife, Sandy; two sons, John Olivier of Buffalo, NY and Paul Olivier, of Joliet, IL; his three grandchildren, Jack, Julianna and Jenna Olivier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing to be held Tuesday, January 25, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakeside on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., followed by fellowship and refreshments in church hall before interment at Show Low Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Boris’ name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
