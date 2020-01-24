Boris Paul of Show Low, died Jan. 13, 2020. Known as Bort to many, he was born Oct 21, 1929, to Peter and Christina Paul in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania.
Bort graduated from Mt. Jewitt High School in 1947. He hit the winning basket his junior year to win a state title. He served in the Navy for four years traveling the world as a master electrician.
After military service Bort moved to Phoenix and worked in construction and owned his own construction business for over 30 years.
Bort was married for 31 years to Shirlee. He had three children: Richard (Beth) of Mesa; Sandra (Oregon) Steve (Maryanne) of Florida; stepchildren: Arthur (Sharon) of Tempe, deceased Mark (Cindy) Aliso Viejo, California, and deceased Scott (Yvonne) of Mesa. Bort was also blessed to have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Bort enjoyed carpentry work and building things for his house and anyone who would ask. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports and westerns.
Hopefully you have a good story about Bort because he probably has a story about you.
