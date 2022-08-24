Boyd “Marion” Hatch was born on November 13, 1953. After enjoying many years of fishing from the east coast to the west coast, he hooked the big one (cancer) that he ultimately couldn’t tackle, after already having one (Parkinson’s) on board in the ice box. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on August 20, 2022. In his 68 years Marion taught his family and friends many things, one of which was humor, which he had until the end.

Marion was born in McNary to Reed and Edie Hatch. He was raised and spent his entire life in the town of Taylor, where he was proud of his community and the history his family established.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.