Boyd “Marion” Hatch was born on November 13, 1953. After enjoying many years of fishing from the east coast to the west coast, he hooked the big one (cancer) that he ultimately couldn’t tackle, after already having one (Parkinson’s) on board in the ice box. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on August 20, 2022. In his 68 years Marion taught his family and friends many things, one of which was humor, which he had until the end.
Marion was born in McNary to Reed and Edie Hatch. He was raised and spent his entire life in the town of Taylor, where he was proud of his community and the history his family established.
Rolling the dice, Marion and Holly Petersen took a gamble and headed to Las Vegas where they were married on January 7th, 1977 at 7:00 p.m. They hit the jackpot and were surprised with twin daughters April 18, 1981, who completed their family. His luck had not run out, and he hit the jackpot again in his later years when he was blessed with his two grandsons, Kaiden Reed (Hummer) and Korbin Patrick (H2) O’Brien.
Marion grew up engineering the White Mountain Scenic Railroad with his dad and family, which left him with many wonderful memories and a passion for trains. He loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman, excelling at both hunting and fishing. He enjoyed passing on his love for the outdoors to his daughters and their families.
Marion also enjoyed flying the friendly skies, piloting both personal aircraft and RC planes, where he met his lifelong friends David and Monica Smith. Marion grew a love for Indy racing when he met one of his good friends, the late Al Unser Sr., who gave him exclusive access to behind the scenes at events and races. Marion later served on the Board for the Al Unser Racing Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Marion had a vast knowledge of geology and he utilized that knowledge while discovering and excavating petrified wood, and managing a rock shop and museum. He also loved playing poker and was happy to teach or play with anyone.
Marion was an entrepreneur who enjoyed many different business adventures. He had a strong work ethic and could figure out a way to get anything done. He sacrificed everything he had to provide his family with a good life.
Marion had a personality that you could not help but love. A sense of humor and practical jokes we will never forget. Marion had numerous wonderful friends and made more wherever he went. Many could count on him, and he was always just a phone call away. We are lost without him.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Hatch; his daughters Kacee (Patrick) O’Brien and Kasee (Jonathan) Croft; his grandsons Kaiden and Korbin O’Brien, and Caden Croft. Brother, Ben Hatch. Sisters, Sherron Woolfood, Jean McClaran, and Jane Martineau. Preceded in death by Reed and Edie Hatch, Mildred Willis, Marvin Hatch, Priscilla Hatch, and Willard Hatch.
We also want to thank everyone for the love, support and prayers.
We would like to invite everyone to his life celebration at the Centennial Chapel in Taylor on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 12:00. Bring your stories. Lunch will be provided.
