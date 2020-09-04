Brandy Buttler

Brandy B. Buttler, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the age of 46. He was born Jan. 29, 1974 in Phoenix, to Carl Thomas Buttler and Camillia “Cammy” Coy Buttler.
Brandy married Kristin Fain, his high school sweetheart.
He is survived by his daughter, Brynlynn Brooke Buttler; grandchildren, Coraline Maryann Cozad, Ronan Joseph Cozad, aunt, uncles and several cousins.
Brandy built a quiet life for himself near his loving mother in the White Mountains. In 2010, he met his life partner, Sherrie Swanson and led a full and happy life.
He donated much of his time and energy to the American Legion Moose Lodge 2650. He loved NASCAR, bowling, hiking and football and was an avid promoter of his mother’s artwork and art lessons.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Brandy’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
