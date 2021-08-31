Brannen Parrish

Brannen Josh Parrish, born November 23, 1993, passed away August 13, 2021. He was born to his parents, Renita Johnson-Parrish and Berlyn Parrish in Whiteriver, AZ.
Brannen is survived by wife, Makayla Parrish, daughter Bailey Parrish, son Mathieu Parrish, parents, Berlyn Parrish and Renita Johnson-Parrish, brothers Mckale, Jalin, and Kellen Parrish, sister Ramar’e Parrish, and countless family members and friends.
Services were held August 24, 2021, at the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church in Canyon Day, Arizona. Interment was in Canyon Day Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
