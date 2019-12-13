Breezy Harvey Jr. died Dec. 2, 2019 in Whiteriver. He was born June 18, 1955, to Breezy Sr. and Matilda Harvey.
Breezy Jr. lived in California for about 15 years. He worked for F.A.T.C.O. in Whiteriver. He enjoyed auto mechanics, playing guitar and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his sisters, Kristine Shorty, Beverlyn Harvey, Roy Dean Harvey and Patti Bonito and son James Harvey.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Harvey family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
