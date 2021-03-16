Brenda Clendon

Brenda Clendon was born March 28, 1957, to Ruth Palmer Clendon and Thomas Clendon in McNary, Arizona. She entered eternal rest on March 4, 2021. She’s survived by brothers Robinson, Davis, Eddie and Thomas Jr.; children Vernadale, Jashon, Lucy, Joseph, Michael and Joshua and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, three brothers and a nephew. Graveside services were held on Saturday March 13, 2021, at the Canyon Day Cemetery.

