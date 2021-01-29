Brenda Oakes Spencer

Brenda Sue Oakes Spencer, daughter to David Russell Oakes and Vanita Pulsipher, born July 3, 1969 passed away, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Brenda was born in Show low and raised in Gilbert. She loved her family, camping, decorating for parties and playing games.
Brenda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in her church. Brenda loved serving others and was a friend to all who knew her.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Allen Wayne Spencer, children, Elise (Glen) Williams, Amanda (David) Ahumada, Jessica (Paige), AJ (Sara), Louis (Allyssa), grandchildren, Cloey, Krystian, Brielle, Dominic, Maisy, Beau and Weston, parents, David Russell Oakes and Vanita Pulsipher, siblings, Duane (Geniel), Jeffrey (Annie), Kimberly (Mickey) Hansen, Jr., Shannon (Jimmy) Crosby and Jason (Jodi).
Brenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Audrey Oakes and Kenneth and Ila Pulsipher and her baby sister, Danita Jean Oakes.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21915 E Cloud Rd. Queen Creek, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery, St. Johns.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Brenda’s family, visit http://www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.