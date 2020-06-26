Brenda Peaches

Brenda Jean Peaches went to be with the Lord on June 16, in Mesa. She was born on November 5, 1962 to Lorraine and Fred Endfield.
Brenda was the kindest, big-hearted mother, grandma and friend that we all knew. She took so many friends under her wing and let them call her ‘Mom’. She sacrificed so much to keep everyone happy. Even if she had little to spare, she always helped someone in need and she never turned anyone away. She dealt with pain but never showed it or told us. She was a strong, kind-hearted, stubborn lady who taught us patience, love and how to be strong. We will miss you, Mom….Until we meet again.
Brenda is survived by son: Brando Peaches; eight daughters: Kate Peaches, Kyra Peaches, Terri White, Mattea Dawson, Brenda K. Peaches, Jasilyn Hilton, Shadee Peaches, and Nikkijade Peaches; Natasha Altaha and also her best friend: Charlotte ‘Budnose’ Gordon. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Peaches Standing and father, Fred Endfield.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
All COVID-19 Protocols will be observed, including social distancing and masks.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
If you wish to share condolences with the Peaches Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
