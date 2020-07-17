Brenda Trujillo

Brenda Marie Trujillo, 43, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2020.
She was born to Ruth D. Boring and Raphael S. Trujillo at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, a U.S. Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany.
She is survived by ex-husband and long term partner Kelvin Cockerham, two biological children Bula Keith and Latasha Cockerham, one foster daughter Kristina Charnoski, eight grandchildren (four from Bula and four from Kristina), three biological siblings, (Raphael, Barbara, and Kit), and many loving friends and family.
Brenda was a proud mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and grandchildren each day and loved spending time with them. She loved dogs and horses, and spent lots of time encouraging her children’s passions. In 1994 she graduated from The Bryman School of Arizona, where she was certified as a Medical Assistant. She was an entrepreneur at heart and had a keen business acumen. She loved to cook, make meals and try new recipes. It is said “you always have a place at Brenda’s.” She had a big heart and opened her home to anyone who needed a place to stay.
Her memorial will be held at her home in Show Low, Arizona on Saturday, July 18, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 7026 Boulder Creek Rd. Show Low, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.