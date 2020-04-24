Brenda Watson

Brenda Lee Watson of Show Low, died, April 15, 2020 at her home in Show Low. She was 58.
She leaves behind her husband, Jeff Watson; daughters, Anne Hermanns, Effie Feltrop and Lilly Crook; son, Henry Wilson Feltrop; her siblings, Cynthia Kohanek, Richard Brogdon and Pamela Woodall.
Brenda was the best cook and loved, loved, loved Janice Joplin! She had the biggest heart and helped anyone if she could. We will miss her peace signs and those bright blue eyes. Rest In Peace Brenda….you are truly loved by many.
Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements.
