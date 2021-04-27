Brendan Harrison

Brendan Gabriel James Harrison, 26, tragically lost his life in Safford on April 8. He was a loving father, husband and son. He could fix anything he touched. Brendan loved the outdoors, 4-wheeling and an adventure big or small. He leaves behind his wife, Isabelle, his son, Carl, his father, Jason, his mother, Amy, and many other family and friends. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 1 at Owen’s Creekside on North Ninth Place in Show Low.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Long time Navajo leader dies
- Springerville council pulls out of pot farm
- The Crown Jewel is getting a facelift
- Show Low Police felony arrests
- Bonito Rock Fire burns near Whiteriver
- AC man guilty of attempted murder
- Troubled mom Baca tries again
- Illegal party on Lower Sycamore causes multiple problems
- NCSO Deputies investigate single UTV rollover involving fatality
- Springerville cannabis farm dispute rages on
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Springerville council pulls out of pot farm (15)
- Gosar offers furious defense of actions, tweets, speeches about election fraud (11)
- Brandolini's Law (9)
- Gun control? (9)
- Understanding firearm violence (8)
- Two phrases we need (5)
- PTLS P&Z recommends RVP zoning - again (4)
- Should we leave Afghanistan? (4)
- Don't release balloons (3)
- PTLS Council approves RVP zoning, again (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.