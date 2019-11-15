Brent Craner

Brent Hughes Craner, 66, entered into rest Nov. 7, 2019, at home in Taylor, surrounded by loved ones after a long battle. He was born July 29, 1953, in Ogden, Utah, to Martin LeRoy Craner and Dorothy Marie Hughes.
Brent married Pam Hudson Feb. 14, 1974, in Phoenix. He was an avid sports enthusiast i.e., snow skiing, fishing, hunting, ATVs, racquetball, softball, which he mentored all his children and grandchildren in. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints where he served in the Young Men's program and the Elder's Quorum. His favorite calling was the nursery. He was kind and friendly to all he met. He coached Little League and Senior League. He worked at Western Molding until he got hired on at The Papermill in 1975. He loved his grandchildren and spent countless hours with them. He cherished every moment they were around him.
Brent is survived by his wife, Pam; their children, Justin Craner (Sarah), Jenny Harris (Tony), Josh Craner (Candace), Jason Craner (Cambrey), Joshy Alcantar (Amanda). Nick Alcantar (Meagan); 30 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; three brothers, Mike Craner (Juanita), Greg Craner (Pam), and David Craner (Rosa).
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy Craner; sister Sherry Appleby; his daughter, Jessica and granddaughter Jennica.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, Love Lake Chapel in Taylor. The viewing prior will be prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Craner family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
