James "Brent" Roubal, 54, returned to his heavenly home on May 6, in Pinetop, after a valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Brent was born in San Gabriel, California. In 1988, he married the love of his life and best friend, Brenda Michele nee Roe, in Flagstaff. He graduated from Floral school and worked as a florist before working at ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) for over 27 years.
Brent was a family man and immersed in his children's lives. He coached his daughter's softball team and was a proud pack leader of his son's Cub Scouts. His children remember him as a kind and devoted father who encouraged them to pursue their goals and taught them how to love and be loved in return.
Brent was an accomplished cook and would take pleasure in spending time in the kitchen with his wife. He was also the family's designated "Grill Master" and a life-long Denver Broncos fan. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator.
Brent is survived by his wife, Brenda Roubal; his son, James Roger "JR" and fiance', Jessie; his daughter, Claire and fiance', Thomas; his mother, Judey; his Uncle Kent and Aunt Carol Stahly; and in-laws: Roger, Peggy, Randy, Melissa and Rich; and man's best friend, Barkley. He is preceded in death by his father, James LeMayne Roubal; brother, Shawn Scott Roubal; grandparents: Helen and George Stahly, James Bernard Roubal and Clairissa Foos.
A public memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.
Memorial contributions, in Brent's name, to the Church of Our Savior: 5147 Show Low Lake Road, Show Low, AZ 85901; or to Sue's Crew (the local cancer fundraising walk): 650 N. Penrod, Show Low, AZ 85901, have been suggested by his family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.