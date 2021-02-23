Brian Keith Bonito Sr. of Cibecue, Arizona passed away on February 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 45. Keith was born on March 25, 1975 in Whiteriver, Arizona to his parents, Troy Bonito and Vickie Lupe.
Keith was a true cowboy, encouraging each one of his children to be involved in rodeo. From rodeo queens to bullriders, each one of them followed their dad’s advice and excelled in their passions. He was a past President for the AWJRA Association and was also a ranch hand for various associations as well.
He worked as a supervisor at Sunrise Ski Resort Commissary, Tribal Forestry Swift Crew, and Walmart. He was a very humble man who always encouraged his family in everything they did. He loved his children and grandchildren and was very proud of each one of them. He is dearly loved and will never be forgotten.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Naomi; children, LaKaya (Devane), NaKeitha (Krysten), Brianna, Lashonda, Brian Jr., Kenneth, Troit and Alaura; mother, Vickie; brothers, David and Ethan; sisters, Cammie, Rochelle and Pam; Goddaughter, Blythe and grandchildren, Genesis, Rene and Kymani.
He was preceded in death by Baby girl Bonito and his brothers Troy and Jerrick Bonito.
A viewing will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Family Plot in East Fork. Graveside services will also be held at the family plot in East Fork officiating by Pastor Lex Baha, NFMC.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
