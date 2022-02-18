Brian Christensen-Yellowhorse

Brian Orion Christensen-Yellowhorse of Springerville, AZ. went on to his next adventure nine days after his 22nd birthday. Brian was born in Shiprock, NM on February 2, 2022.
Brian is survived by his parents, Steve and Becki Christensen of Springerville AZ. and Charles Yellowhorse of Salinas, Kansas. Sisters Stephenie Caswell of Farmington NM, Jennifer Christensen-Yellowhorse and Delilah Christensen-Yellowhorse of the family home. Brothers Shane Christensen of Aztec N.M, Cain (Julia) of Springerville AZ, Erik Christensen-Chee of Springerville AZ, Austin Colby of Neillsville, Wisconsin, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his mother Ramona Begay, sister Regina Watchman, and brother Sony Yellowhorse. He leaves behind many friends, coaches, and community members with fond memories of his time in New Mexico and Arizona.
The Christensen family moved to Springerville in 2007. Brian played football, basketball, and baseball all through elementary, middle school and high school. One of the nicknames he got from his coaches early on was “Iron Horse” due to his hard work, tenacity, and his “never give up attitude”. When his coaches received news of his accident many came to the house to tell us how much they loved and cared for him. Brian was an excellent student, and his teachers always gave him high praise. Two days before the accident Brian was out in the back yard with his sisters Jennifer and Delilah working on their softball techniques with a bucket of balls, gloves, and bats.
We all love you and will see you soon Brian AKA Iron Horse, AKA Pony. Burial will be in the Shiprock Community Cemetery. A Memorial will be planned in Round Valley later.
