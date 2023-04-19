We are heartbroken to announce that Briggs Stephens has told his last inappropriate joke. Briggs surprised us all when, instead of going down in a blaze of glory, he passed away in his sleep on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Briggs was a much larger than life character. His fun loving attitude and excitement for everything were as infectious as his non-stop laughter. Briggs was born in Mesa, Arizona on September 12, 1980 to Dane and Mandy (Cluff) Stephens. He grew up in Heber-Overgaard, where he loved being in the woods. Briggs could often be found with a dog in the truck, a chainsaw in his hands, and a smile on his face.
Briggs loved being active; he was a football player and a state champion wrestler. He suffered numerous injuries while snowboarding at Sunrise, riding skateboards on a 20-foot homemade halfpipe, or jumping BMX bikes on a dirt track. The risk of life and limb never slowed him down. We often had difficulty telling him NO when his ideas were too crazy, because he was so convincing and exciting. He was also always getting himself and his friends into trouble through some sort of crazy adventure.
Briggs saw so much beauty in everything around him. Briggs was the most positive, grateful, and happy person, even when he had so many reasons not to be. He saw the best in people and often brought it out. His unconditional love and excitement for life touched so many. It was impossible to be in a bad mood whenever you were with him.
Briggs’ world revolved around his family. He often spoke about how easy it was to lose all his possessions as long as he still had his family. He is survived by wife (Erica) children (Kendra, Landon, Mya), parents (Dane and Mandy), five brothers (Branson, Banning, Braden, Betten, Baylend), and sister (Bethanie), three grandparents, four nieces, and six nephews, and countless friends.
We're sure Briggs is now in heaven turning wrenches with his head stuck under the hood of an old truck right alongside his Grandpa Lanar. He undoubtedly has grease up to his elbows and a grin from ear to ear.
“Briggs, you made our lives better, we will always love you!!!”
There will be a celebration of life, at a future date to be determined.
