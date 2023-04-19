We are heartbroken to announce that Briggs Stephens has told his last inappropriate joke. Briggs surprised us all when, instead of going down in a blaze of glory, he passed away in his sleep on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Briggs was a much larger than life character. His fun loving attitude and excitement for everything were as infectious as his non-stop laughter. Briggs was born in Mesa, Arizona on September 12, 1980 to Dane and Mandy (Cluff) Stephens. He grew up in Heber-Overgaard, where he loved being in the woods. Briggs could often be found with a dog in the truck, a chainsaw in his hands, and a smile on his face.

Briggs loved being active; he was a football player and a state champion wrestler. He suffered numerous injuries while snowboarding at Sunrise, riding skateboards on a 20-foot homemade halfpipe, or jumping BMX bikes on a dirt track. The risk of life and limb never slowed him down. We often had difficulty telling him NO when his ideas were too crazy, because he was so convincing and exciting. He was also always getting himself and his friends into trouble through some sort of crazy adventure.

