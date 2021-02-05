Brita Heward

Brita Camilla Heward died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Holbrook, Arizona following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Stockholm, Sweden and was fluent in both Swedish and English. Camilla also knew Swahili. As a small child, she lived in Sweden and Africa, and spent her teenage years going to boarding school in England. She was the eldest of three children (all girls) born to Robert and Kita (Tamm) Strom.
After her schooling, Camilla obtained employment as a nanny in Colorado, where she met her husband, Edward Heward, in a Loveland, Colorado parking lot. They wed and were married for 50 years. Edward truly was the love of her life and her favorite thing to do was to take care of him.
Camilla was a wise woman who always offered the best advice. She was a very loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was supportive in all their endeavors as they worked to achieve their goals. That love and support also extended to anyone who was around her. Camilla possessed a dry sense of humor and she was very funny. She was never one to sit idly by and always looked for something active to do. She was an avid walker and runner; always doing her best to be as healthy as she could be. Camilla was an amazing cook and loved to cook Mexican food as well as many other dishes from her native country of Sweden. She enjoyed taking road trips and always looked forward to travel back to Europe to visit her family whenever she could.
Camilla is survived by her husband, Edward Heward; 2 children: Samantha (Steven) Bellerson, Robert Eddison (Adela) Heward; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
