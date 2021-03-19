Bruce Ackzen

Bruce Ralph Ackzen of Lakeside died on March 7, 2021, in Show Low. He was 71.
Mr. Ackzen was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Moline, Illinois, to his parents, Ralph and Catherine (Reiley) Ackzen.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon on May 1 at his house.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, sign our online guest book and view the full obituary notice, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
