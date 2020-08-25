Bruce Wilson Mix of Show Low, Arizona peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on Aug. 12, 2020 in Show Low. He was 84. Bruce was born on Feb. 1, 1936 and grew up on the shore of Crooked Lake in Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
He graduated from the Arizona State University in 1958 with a Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts and worked for APS where he retired after 33 years. On April 29, 1961 at the Heart to Heart Chapel in Phoenix, Arizona he married Pauline Mix and together they shared 33 wonderful years of marriage before her passing on Oct. 14, 1994.
Bruce loved to take his sons fishing and together they visited many of the lakes in Arizona. He devoted his life to Jesus Christ and spent countless hours on his family genealogy and work for his relatives that had previously passed. He was very generous and donated to many charities throughout the years. A loving father, grandfather and friend he will be deeply missed by all those he dearly loved.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff Mix and wife Katrina and family, Brent Mix and wife Paula and family.
He was preceded in death by his lovely bride, Pauline and a sister, Marilyn Lummel who passed on Dec. 31, 2018.
Private family services will be held at a later date where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved bride at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Phoenix, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
