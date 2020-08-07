Bruno Kevin Franceschini awoke in the arms of his Savior, on April 6, 2020 at 8:11 a.m., the morning after his 65th birthday. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him, and will be deeply missed by many.
Kevin was the owner/operator of Good Reflections Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning as well as a talented lead guitar player, singer/songwriter and recording artist for the majority of his life.
On October 17, 1999, Kevin married his best friend, JoLinda Taylor, in Show Low, Arizona and for the remainder of his life, the couple enjoyed singing and recording gospel music, at which time, their ministry, 'Wings of Mercy' was formed.
He helped raise their three young children, Savannah, Christopher and Kevin Ray.
He was the owner/operator of Good Reflections Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning.
Kevin is survived by his devoted wife, JoLinda, daughters; Savannah Robbins (Skyler Miller) from Show Low, Arizona, and Camille Franceschini, from Concho, Arizona, sons; Christopher Franceschini (Sasha), from Tucson, Arizona, Kevin Franceschini (Michaela Meek), from Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, Bruno Paul Franceschini, from Show Low, Arizona, and Jonathan Franceschini from Crescent City, California, father; Bruno Franceschini from Nampa, Idaho, brother; Brian Franceschini, from Show Low, Arizona, sister; Billie Franceschini Jr. from Whittier California, and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billie J. Franceschini Sr., sisters; Gina Franceschini and Tyka Burton, daughter; Crystal Lauren Franceschini, along with grandparents and a niece.
Until we meet again my love...
Due to the pandemic and current circumstances, his services will be held at a later time and date, in Tucson, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.