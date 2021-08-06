Bryan Brandenburg

Bryan Thomas Brandenburg passed away on July 25, 2021 in Pinetop, Arizona. He was born on July 2, 1967 to Otto and Rita Brandenburg in Minneapolis , Minnesota. He graduated from the Sabino High School in Tucson, Arizona. He then served his country from 1987 to 1989 in the United States Army Infantry; earning various medals. He continued his education at the Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. He has worked in law enforcement, warehousing and sales. He moved to the White Mountains in 2014.
Bryan is survived by his parents: Otto & Rita Brandenburg; 4 sisters: Lori, Lisa, Jill and Jane and 3 brothers: Mark, Troy and Karl. He was preceded in death by his brother: Curtis and grandparents: Lynn & Hermina Jones and Otto & Martha Brandenburg.
Services honoring Bryan’s memory will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. If you wish to share condolences with the Brandenburg Family, please visit www.silver creekmortuary.net
