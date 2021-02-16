In Loving memory of Bryan DeClay. Born on September 10, 1946 went to be with Lord February 06, 2021.
He leaves behind his companion, Sharon DeClay; daughters, Brynell DeClay, MayJel DeClay and Sharolena Armstrong; sons, Ruben DeClay, Abnen Reed and Abel Reed; sister, Karra Henry; nephew, Bailey Davenport; 16 grandkids.
Viewing will be on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 10 am to 11 am in Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am at McNary Cemetery, McNary, Arizona
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the DeClay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
