Bryan Skelly

Bryan Lewis Roy Skelly, 62, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at his home in Eagar. He was born July 21, 1958 in Globe, the son of Bryan Jefferson Skelly, Jr. and Mary Helen Lewis.
Bryan loved motorcycles and riding the highways.
He is survived by his son, Cameron Skelly, step-sons, Desi Thayer, Jesse Thayer, Donald Sterbutzel, AJ Sterbutzel, brother, Joe Skelly, sisters, Tammy Skelly Morales, Sheryl Warner, nephews, Kelly Morales, Brannon Morales, Matt Morales, Richard Warner, nine great nieces and nephews and 16 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Rachel Skelly and daughter, Peggy.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bryan’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
