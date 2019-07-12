Bryan Smithson

Beloved husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend Bryan Lee Smithson graduated this earthly life July 8, 2019, surrounded by his sweet wife, Nancy, daughters Pamela and Sheryl and son Steven. He will be so missed. There is a happy reunion on the other side with his son Kevin, his parents Harvey and Missouri Smithson and beloved brothers and sisters.
He was born Nov. 10, 1937 in Woodruff, the 10th of 11 children. He was a graduate of Holbrook High School and some of his fondest memories were playing basketball for Coach Epperson. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Nancy White, Nov. 1956. Together they raised their five children. He lived in Holbrook his entire life serving the people and community as Mayor for 6 years. He loved his little town. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints where he served in many callings. He loved his church.
He worked hard his whole life as the owner/operator of Smithson Backhoe & Excavation until February 2011, when he was unexpectedly retired because of a stroke that left him unable to work. He has continued to touch lives and set a good example of making the best out of hard circumstances with a happy disposition, fun loving and teasing personality.
Bryan is survived by his loving wife Nancy; daughters Pamela and Sheryl (Brian); sons Bryan Jr. (Mari) and Steven (Shauna); sister Betty Lou Ferguson and brother Richard Smithson. He leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, all who adore him.
His youngest son, Kevin (Halee) preceded him in death (May 19, 2019) and he has missed him immensely. Brothers, Ray, Gail, Jack, Bud, Brady and sisters Melba, Madge and Marian also precede him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Holbrook with a viewing at noon.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
