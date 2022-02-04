Buck Sinclair

Buck  Sinclair

Buck Allen Sinclair, died January 17, 2022, at home in Show Low, Arizona.

He helped cut out Penrod Road and had his hand in making many other roads including Lone Pine Dam Road.

Buck is survived by his wife, Joy Lynn Sinclair; son, Clifford Aaron (Jonelle) Sinclair; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson: sibling, Toney (Anna) Sinclair;

He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Aileen Taylor and uncle and aunt Loren and Wanda Bryant.

Funeral services were held January 31, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To read the entire obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

