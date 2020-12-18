Don P. “Bud” Kay died December 5, 2020 in Taylor, Arizona surrounded by his loved ones. He was 90 years old. Bud was born Oct. 5, 1930 in Snowflake to Philemon and Anna Hansen Kay and was the youngest of 12 children.
After many years as a truck driver, he and Mary founded Kay Trucking, a company they were both very proud of.
Bud’s family and friends were most important to him and he loved spending time with them, especially in his later years, outdoors in the sunshine and in the evenings around a campfire.
Mary, his wife of 53 years, and daughter Donna Willis preceded him in death, as did his parents and siblings.
Surviving him are Carol, his longtime companion; sons, Scott (Judy), Alan (Lisa), Kevin (Donna) and daughter, Tanya (Earl);11 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
He is remembered as a kind man with a quick wit and will be dearly missed.
Although Bud often joked about being buried in his truck, no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life, however, will be held in spring.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary
