Bud Mast came into the world on April 2, 1931. He was born at Saint Joseph’s hospital in Phoenix Arizona to Henrietta and Ferd Mast. After graduating high school, he served his country in the Air Force for four years. He graduated college with a bachelor's degree in forestry from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. He then went to work for Southwest Forest Industries where he worked in Maverick AZ and McNary AZ. Most of his career he worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The majority of this time was spent working with the White Mountain Apache tribe. Bud passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021
He was married to his love, Barbara Colson Mast who preceded him in death. He was then blessed to find love again with Catherine Dean Mast. He had three daughters, Suzanne Jaramillo (Gilbert), Bev Cail (Kenny) and Carol Briggs (Tom) and two sons Dean Smith (Stacey) and David Mast who preceded him in death.
He had 15 grandchildren: Joseph Jaramillo, Stephanie Stretch, Phil Meeks, Krissa Burdan, Cora Guillen, Shelby Morris, Cierra Mast, Ryan Briggs, Catherine Pettit, Colin Briggs, Elijah Smith, Xavier Cail and Danielle Monette. His grandsons Stephan Jaramillo and David Simpson preceded him in death. As well, he had 30 great grandchildren.
He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle and a friend. He was a gardener, a fisherman, a carpenter, and a forester. It is fair to say there are not many men like him left. More than anything he loved our Lord Jesus. If he had one last thing to say it would be to seek Jesus and give your life to Him.
A memorial service will be held at Porter Mountain Fellowship, 1790 W. Commerce Dr, Lakeside AZ 85929 on August 14th at 2:00.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.