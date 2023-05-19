Buena Pearce Seymore Heppler leaves behind a great pioneer legacy of hard work, faith and service.
She was born January 18, 1928, into a large family of six sisters and three brothers. She grew up on the family homestead in Linden, Arizona. Her father was killed in a work accident at a young age, leaving her mother, a schoolteacher, with nine children to raise. She had many responsibilities as a member of a large family trying to survive in difficult times. She and her siblings forged an inseparable bond that kept them together and close throughout their lives.
She attended Snowflake High School, where she met her sweetheart, Paul Seymore. They had six children and lived in Show Low most of their married life. They worked hard to establish a concrete business known as Show Low Ready Mix. She served in her community and was involved in 4th of July parades, Bar-B-Qs, and rodeos. She was a 4-H and Navajo County Fair supporter in many capacities.
She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a strong conviction of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served in many callings, and she always had a quilt on for someone’s baby, wedding or to be raffled off for some community fundraiser. After Paul’s passing, at the age of 50, she decided to go on a mission. She served 18 months in the Birmingham, England Mission.
After returning home she moved to Mesa and shortly after met and married Ross Heppler, a dentist from California.
She moved to San Diego and loved going to the beach and watching the Padres. She made many friends, and it was a great place for grandkids to visit. After Ross retired, they served missions in Spain, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah.
She loved her little home in Mesa and being able to walk over to the temple every day if she wanted to.
She battled dementia the last few years but was always wanting to keep herself busy and help however she could. Her sweet smile and warm embraces will be missed but remembered by those who loved her. She passed peacefully with family by her side on May 16, 2023. She would want her posterity to carry on her conviction of hard work, faith, and service.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Lowell Pearce; her mother, Ione Rogers Pearce; three children, Paul Lynn Seymore, Becky Seymore, and Leo Harl Seymore; five sisters, Myrna Merrill, Adell Lee, Clea Adams, Vivian Adams, Ione (Babe) Whipple; three brothers, Dean Pearce, Rog Pearce and Joy Pearce; and husbands Paul W. Seymore and Rosco Zar Heppler. She is survived by one sister, Leone Reidhead; her three children, Dany Seymore (Becky), Julie Genet, (Bob) and Daryl Seymore, (Jane); 12 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
We wish to express gratitude to the Accord Hospice team and her doctor and volunteers, who dedicated their time and showed love and compassion to our mother.
Funeral services will be held June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, US 60 and Hwy. 260, in Show Low, Arizona. A viewing will precede the funeral from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
