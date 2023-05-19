Buena Pearce Seymore Heppler leaves behind a great pioneer legacy of hard work, faith and service.

She was born January 18, 1928, into a large family of six sisters and three brothers. She grew up on the family homestead in Linden, Arizona. Her father was killed in a work accident at a young age, leaving her mother, a schoolteacher, with nine children to raise. She had many responsibilities as a member of a large family trying to survive in difficult times. She and her siblings forged an inseparable bond that kept them together and close throughout their lives.

