Burchard Caddo entered into rest on July 14, 2020 in Cibecue, Arizona. He was born on June 14, 1979 to Richard Caddo Sr. and the late Dorothy Quail.
Burchard, also known as ‘Blue,’ grew up in Cibecue and lived there all his life. Blue graduated from Sherman Indian High School. He enjoyed playing volleyball, beading and sewing. He had a kind soul and was always there to lend a helping hand. Blue especially enjoyed helping cook in the outside kitchen where he would be seen at his happiest. He loved his family and friends and made sure they felt safe, warm and loved.
Blue is survived by his father: Richard Caddo Sr.; grandmother: Pauline Beach; aunts: Beverly Townsend, Hazel Caddo and Dollie Grant; brothers: Richard Caddo Jr., Fernando Caddo, Jonathan Moody, Leander Caddo and Cameron Zahgotah; and sisters: Rachel Pailzote, Vi Caddo, Reanna Talgo, Marian Cromwell, Marquitta Poseysva, Theida Quail, Mary Dunlap, Bertini Zahgotah, Melinda Lewis & Carlita Lewis. Plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother: Dorothy Quail and grandmother: Violet Caddo.
A visitation was held on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona. A graveside service was held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Running Water Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
