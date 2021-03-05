Cephus Dwayne Walker, 56, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. He was born Aug. 10, 1964, in Reserve, New Mexico, the son of Onnie Lee Walker and MarySue Matthews.
Dwayne loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sizing up trees and taking kids and grandkids to the lake. Dwayne was also a great cook and made many great meals. Logging and forest health was his true passion in life. He had his first forest service contract at the age of 17.
Starting in high school and continuing through a life-long career, Dwayne worked with his brothers and dad for W. B. Construction. W. B. worked in Arizona and New Mexico for companies such as Stone Container, Ted Turner and White Mountain Apache Tribe. In 2004, W. B. partnered with Forest Energy Corporation to form Future Forest, LLC. Future Forest was the prime contractor for the first long term stewardship contract with the U.S. Forest Service. During this time, Dwayne left the woods to help co-manage the Future Forest contract. Dwayne along with others involved in the stewardship contract were instrumental in rebuilding the wood product industry and getting critical forest management work done in the woods. After the contract ended, Dwayne stayed busy consulting various forestry products throughout the Southwest.
Dwayne is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Walker, Eagar; sons, Justin Walker, California; Joshua Walker, Eagar; daughters, Jennifer Walker, Eagar; Diana Walker, Henderson, Nevada; Shaina Walker, Springerville; stepdaughter, Kathryn Tucker, Springerville; brothers, Rick Walker, Dale Walker and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by is parents, brother, Troy, and sister, Virginia.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Dwayne’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
