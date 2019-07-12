C.H. Packer, 84, of Taylor, died Sunday July 7, 2019. He was born July 19, 1934, in Pinedale to Charles Howland Packer Sr. and Nina May Webb the oldest of 14 children.
He married Jo Ann Lee Oct. 9, 1954, in the Mesa Temple. In 1970, the family moved to Taylor.
C.H. loved his family and the people of Taylor. He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was active in many church callings and loved serving the people of the Snowflake, Taylor and Centennial Stakes. He bought his father’s plumbing business Packer Plumbing in the early '60s after moving to Taylor in the early '70s he started Packer & Sons Construction. He opened Packer Building Supply in 1974 and added a Radio Shack in the early '80s.
He is survived by his children, Charles Howland Packer III of Taylor, Carylyn Packer of Taylor, Karl R. Packer Midvale, Utah, Kevin L. Packer of Taylor, John K Packer of Snowflake and Craig L Packer of Garden City, Kansas, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
C.H. was preceded in death by his loving "Mrs. Sweetheart," parents Charles Howland Packer Sr., Nina Webb Packer, great-granddaughter Sabrina Jolyn Packer, three sisters and one brother.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Silver Creek Mortuary, 745 Paper Mill Road in Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Centennial Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 800 N. Centennial Boulevard in Taylorwith additional visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
