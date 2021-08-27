Cameran Harris

Cameran Bailey Harris, 29, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born June 25, 1992 in Show Low, the son of Barry G. Harris and Shaelynn Reidhead.
He is survived by his parents, girlfriend, Katie Owens, sister, Rebekah Harris and grandma, Kathy Reidhead.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Amity building, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Nutrioso Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Cameran’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
