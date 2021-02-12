Candace Martinez

Candace S. Martinez passed on Jan. 26, 2021 at the age of 66. She was born in Phoenix AZ on July 2, 1954 and lived in Arizona her whole life.
She was a loving and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed exploring her state, animals of all kinds, baking, canning fruit and making jelly and jams.
She leaves behind her husband Octavio (Nick) Martinez, daughter Christina Martinez and son Robert Martinez.
She was very kind to everyone she met and will be deeply missed by everyone that she loved.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.