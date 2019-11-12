Carl Cosper

Carl Allen Cosper, aka Moose, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Taylor at the age of 72. He was born Dec. 31, 1946, to Marie and Wilbert Cosper in Morenci. He had four siblings, three sisters and one brother.
As a teenager Carl was taken in by his best friend’s family Charlie and Katie Hall and added eight siblings to his heart. Carl graduated from Snowflake High School in 1966. Carl had a passion and talent for all sports with a particular love for football. Carl’s passion and talent for football was going to carry on after high school when he received a scholarship to the University of Arizona. However, at that same time many fellow citizens, and more importantly friends of Carl’s, were being drafted to the Vietnam War. Carl elected to sign up for the war rather than wait for the draft. He served his country honorably for over two years in Vietnam in the branch of the Army. He met his eternal bride, Sherry Hansen, when he returned from war. They married July 15, 1971, and were sealed in the Mesa Tempe Nov. 7, 1975.
Carl was always known as a hard-worker and took pride in not doing anything “half-ass.” He spent most of his career as a construction contractor in Arizona. In 1982, he became a pilot in Alaska, where he would fly to the villages and build homes for the villagers. Carl continued his passion for sports through coaching pop warner and little league. He loved camping and fishing with his family and friends. He was particularly known for his dutch oven cooking. He served his hometown proudly in the Taylor Town Council as councilman and currently as vice-mayor.
Carl will always be a cowboy at heart. He will always hold his love of country in highest regard. He was a man of few words and spread his love to anyone he came in contact with. He loved God, and had a very strong faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his family and adored his wife beyond measure.
Carl is survived by his wife, Sherry; four daughters Dana (Daniel) Clonts, Camalee (Darwin) West, Misty Cosper, Jennie (Lee) Mason; two sons Joseph (Jessica) Cosper, and Matthew (Adreanna) Cosper; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Sherry Byars, Gene Clyde, Melanie (Wes) Beddes; foster family Geneva (Brent) Horne, Keith (Janet) Hall, Kent (Ava) Hall, Verlyn (Steve) Stratton, Randy (Vicki) Hall, Craig (Marci) Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, the Silver Creek Stake Center in Taylor, with a viewing at 9 a.m. Graveside services will follow the service. A viewing will be the prior evening, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with Cosper family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.