Beloved husband, father and grandfather Carl Jay Peiser (“Jay”) died Dec 6, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born March 17, 1943, in New York City, New York (The Bronx), earning his professional degrees at the City College of New York and New York University’s Dental School. Jay remained a faithful New York Yankees fan his entire life.
Jay was a much-loved dentist in Pinetop for more than 25 years and was known for his kind, compassionate, and ethical treatment of his patients. He enjoyed interacting with his patients and learned great skills from many of them, such as welding, electrical, plumbing and snowplowing. Jay was a true “jack of all trades.” He repaired, replaced, and remodeled everything in our family homes and cars. We were truly blessed to had this wonderful and talented man in our lives.
Jay enjoyed working on stained-glass lamps, wood working, landscaping, gardening, reading the NY Times and the Tucson Daily Star, and snacking on bagels, fruits, and salads. You could often find Jay at Costco, Starbucks and Brugger’s Bagels, making new friends every time he went. Jay was also a wonderful baker and chef, and enjoyed baking breads, coffee cakes, muffins, and pies that he would share with his family, office staff and friends and his beloved golden retriever.
Jay was a good friend and had a great sense of humor. If anyone ever needed help, he’d be there to help in any way he could. Jay was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin. He always made the effort to keep in contact with family far away.
Jay's passing has left an awful hole within our hearts, but the memories of him will keep us going until we all meet again. Jay leaves behind his much-loved wife of 37 years, Jeannie Peiser; his three devoted children: Pamela, Gerald, and Kathleen Peiser; four dear grandchildren: Alin, Seamus, Garon and Sean; loved brother Norman (Rose); dear brother-in-law, Larry; loved cousin Mark (Barbara), and nieces and nephew. "We would also like to thank Jay’s doctors and caregivers, especially Amanda Dorame, the patient, caring, and gentle caregiver who always treated Jay with dignity and respect."
Jay was always concerned about our environment and was a proud member of the Sierra Club and other environmental organizations throughout his life, as well as a supporter of public arts and programs like NPR. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make a donation in Jay’s name to the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter: 318 W. Birch Avenue; Flagstaff, AZ. 86001.
A celebration of Jay’s well-lived life will be held at our Pinetop home Saturday, June 6, 2020.
"Sleep gently, Sweetheart, we will always love you …"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.