Carl Yellowhair

On January 23, 2022 our beloved Father, son, grandfather, and friend joined his father and sisters in heaven.
Carl Robert Yellowhair was born on December 5, 1960 to Robert and Louise Yellowhair in Fort Defiance, Arizona. He was a twin to Carol. Carl was raised in Snowflake Arizona.
He lived his life to the fullest and had many accomplishments in life. He loved roping. Every weekend he could be found on top of a horse, swinging his ro0 or roping his homemade "dummies". He was respected by many in the roping community.
Carl married Michelle McEwen in the Mesa Arizona temple on August 12th 1982 and if you were to ask him what day his reception was he would tell you Friday the 13th
They welcomed their 1st child Tad Christopher on February 26th 1984. On August 27th 1987 TC got a little sister Chanel Lynn, whom he was always gently pitching her hand and running away. On October 16th 1996, TC and Chanel got a little brother Hunter Stephen.
Carl had a great love of the outdoors between his shifts at the local paper mill you would find him with his fishing partner Lloyd Cham Gorman Carl passed down his love of the outdoors to his oldest son TC as soon as he was old enough to get in the boat.
Carl loved helping his dad with making belt buckles and jewelry. He worked at Southwest forest industries, aka Stone container, aka Abitibi, aka catalyst for over 20 years.
Carl is survived by his mother Louise Mae Yellowhair of Snowflake AZ, son Tad Christopher (Madonna) of Surprise AZ, Granddaughter Olivia Norelle of Surprise AZ, daughter Chanel Lyn of Snowflake AZ, son Hunter Stephen of Tucson AZ, and brothers Johnny, Loren, and Robert Jr. Of Snowflake AZ.
Carl is preceeded in death by his father Robert Yellowhair, sisters Carol and Desbah Yellowhair and Tina Taylor.
