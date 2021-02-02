Carla Baylish went to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2021 in Canyon Day, Arizona. She was born on Oct. 6, 1968 to Carlos and Lucia Nosie in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Carla grew up in Whiteriver. She loved playing cards and going for walks. She was married to Harold Baylish for 12 years. She attended the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church.
Carla is survived by her husband: Harold Baylish and children: Sylvanna Clay, Amanda Clay, Silvesta Clay, Nora Clay and Sterling Suttle, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father: Carlos Nosie; mother: Lucia Nosie; sister: Norma Cosay; brother: Daniel Cosay; niece: Normalyn Ethelbah and nephew: Anthony Ethelbah, Jr.
A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Seven-Mile Cemetery in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Baylish Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
