Carlton Wise

Carlton Henry Wise, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Springerville. He was born October 1, 1933 in Medina, New York, the son of Clifford Henry Wise and Ebba Shelby Peterson.
Carl served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-1979. He was a U.S. Captain and Navy Aviator and was self-employed as a mechanical engineer.
Carl Wise was loved and respected by all who knew him. He influenced people all over the world with his kindness, love and generosity. He was the best man in the family; selfless, considerate, thoughtful, a great friend, philanthropist, humanitarian, teacher, leader, successful businessman and pilot. He loved the Lord, his family and his country. Carl Wise will be dearly missed by all.
His Master replied, “Well done my good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”
Matthew 25:23 NIV Bible
Carl is survived by his sons, William Wise, Springerville; Jim Wise, Springerville; daughter, Leann Wise, Springerville; sister, Elna Hanly, Charlotte, North Carolina; and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth Wise, brother, Clinton Wise and daughter, Linda Wise.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Carl’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.