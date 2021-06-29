Carmen Shumway

Carmen Pratt Shumway passed away June 22, 2021, in Bryce, Arizona.
She married her eternal companion, Lenn Minnerly Shumway on August 26, 1957.
Lenn and Carmen will be remembered in a memorial service on Friday, July 2nd at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing for Carmen Thursday, July 1st from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Friday, July 2nd at 10:00 AM. Both will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Silver Creek Stake Center, 300 West Willow Lane, Taylor, Arizona.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or read the entire obituary.
