Carol Ann Nelson, 73, of Mesa, has joined our loving Creator unexpectedly at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa. She was born July 30, 1947, in Ohio, to Cletus "Mac" Eddy and Katherine Eddy.
Carol was a long time resident of Show Low. She graduated from Window Rock High School and was an executive assistant to upper management at Navapache Electric Co-op, where she had also retired from. She loved to cook, spending most of her spare time trying to learn new recipes to cook for her family and friends.
She is survived by her wonderful husband of 16 years, Lawrence Nelson, whom she loved with every ounce of her being; wonderful daughter Sheri Kay England whom she adored so much; three grandchildren: Katelyn Breanne Salas (who were the light of her life): Christopher Cody Follansbee and Jacob Donovan England (who she also shared such an amazing bond with) and her great-grand daughter Addison MacKayla Salas (who loved her "mema" more than anything in the entire world; very close brother Robert (Bob) Eddy; cousins of Ohio and last but certainly not least her beloved Dog Lucy.
She was preceded in death and welcomed home with open arms by her mother, father and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Palma Del Sol Club House, 6209 E McKellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85215. Everyone who had met Carol, is welcome to come! Please do not wear black as this is not what Carol would have wanted. Flowers can be sent to address above Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.