Carol Doctor

Carol Jean Docter, of Show Low, died on March 14, 2021.
She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully.
A graveside service will be held on March 27 at Atlanta Methodist Episcopal Cemetery, 13737 E. Lone Tree Road, Manteca, California.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, sign our online guest book, or view the full obituary, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
